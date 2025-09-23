How Nigeria can simplify connectivity for international travelers in 2025 — Stakeholders

By Nnasom David

The founder of Univasa, Ben Adeniyi, has described said eSIM technology is thesolution that could simplify mobile connectivity for international travelers in 2025.

In a statement, Adeniyi said that the technology eliminates the need for travelers to purchase local SIM cards or pay high roaming charges. He explained that users can activate mobile data plans digitally before leaving their home country, allowing them to avoid queues at airports or searching for local SIM vendors upon arrival. According to him, the eSIM profile can be downloaded and activated instantly, providing connectivity in more than 190 countries.

Adeniyi also highlighted that the technology is particularly useful for frequent travelers who move across multiple countries in a short period. He noted that the eSIM supports a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables, making it accessible to a wide audience.

He added that Univasa’s data plans are designed to be affordable, catering to both short business trips and longer vacations. Adeniyi said that pricing is transparent, with no hidden fees, allowing travelers to manage their budgets more effectively.

In addition, Adeniyi stated that the eSIM enhances security by reducing the risk of SIM card theft or loss. He said users can manage their profiles remotely through a dedicated app, which allows them to switch plans or countries without physically changing SIM cards.

Looking ahead, Adeniyi said Univasa plans to integrate AI-powered customer support and expand partnerships with airlines and travel agencies, with the aim of improving travel connectivity further.

He concluded that Univasa eSIM offers a reliable and convenient option for international travelers seeking seamless mobile connectivity.