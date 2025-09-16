How NAHCON achieved reduction in Hajj fare —Chairman

FILE IMAGE

…Lists achievements

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has revealed how its contract amendment with service providers during the just concluded 2025 Hajj prevented waste of fund as well as reduction of fares for pilgrims.

He also outlined a series of landmark achievements recorded under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, describing the 2025 Hajj as a turning point for Nigerian pilgrims.

Chairman/CEO of the commission, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, disclosed these yesterday while briefing stakeholders on handling of 2025 Hajj, which industry watchers adjudged one of the best in the country’s recent history.

He noted that despite economic and logistical challenges, Nigeria’s Hajj operations had been redefined, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

He said: “It is to be noted that in an attempt to reduce the 2025 Hajj fare, NAHCON amended its contract with Mashariq AL-Dhahabia to align services with the actual number of registered pilgrims (52,544), down from the initial projection of 95,000.

‘’This proactive adjustment prevented waste of fund as well as the reduction of Hajj fares for pilgrims.”

According to him, Nigerian pilgrims and NAHCON have received unprecedented support under the present administration, leading to record-breaking success that had restored confidence in the system and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to transparency and efficiency.

One of the most significant interventions, according to him, was President Tinubu’s approval of a ¦ 90 billion subsidy for the 2024 Hajj to cushion the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on pilgrims.

He said, in addition, the President approved ¦ 24 billion to settle outstanding payments to 2023 Hajj airlines, rescuing local carriers from imminent collapse, adding that the federal government also intervened in negotiations with airlines to accept payments in local currency, thereby shielding pilgrims from the shocks of forex volatility.