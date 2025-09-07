How miscreants invaded Aregbesola’s planned ADC rally in Lagos for Obi, Rhodes-Vivour

Aregbesola

…APC Reacts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A rally organised by the Lagos State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was on Saturday disrupted by suspected political thugs in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The rally, which took place at Lion Field, was scheduled to host former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and the party’s Lagos governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. It was also aimed at sensitising residents on the importance of obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections and mobilising youths to participate in the registration exercise.

However, shortly after the event commenced, suspected miscreants stormed the venue, dispersing participants and inflicting varying degrees of injuries on some attendees. Eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers were supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Policemen deployed from the Lagos State Police Command were reportedly overwhelmed as the hoodlums went on rampage, forcing people to flee in different directions. As of press time, no arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

Reacting to the allegation, Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, denied the party’s involvement, accusing the opposition of shifting blame for its internal challenges.

“The opposition is certainly not helping our democracy to grow by accusing the ruling party of causing their internal rifts,” Oladejo said. “The APC, as the ruling party, is the greatest stakeholder when it comes to maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state. The opposition poses no threat to us and we are not interested in their inability to put their house in order.

“They are already looking for excuses for their imminent defeat come 2027. We vehemently deny any role in the failure of their rally and urge them not to throw the state into turmoil. We also call on law enforcement agencies to ensure that peace is maintained.”