How Mbah market investment opportunities in Enugu at NBCC

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has outlined investment opportunities in the state and efforts put in place to attract investors.

He presented a business case for investment at the 2025 Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC Meet the Governor Series, saying that plans are in place to grow the economy of the state exponentially from the $4.4 billion to $30 billion in eight years.

Mbah said his government would achieve a zero percent headcount rate in poverty index; and make the state the premier destination for investment, tourism, business, and living.

The event was co-sponsored by Citihoms Finance; Henley and Partners; Elite Branding and Polaris Bank.

Mbah assured local and international investors of an enabling environment sustained by improved security and infrastructure development, saying that his administration had reduced crime in the state by more than 80 per cent through huge investments in security.

He said about 70 per cent of paved city roads have been accomplished to ease movements for businesses and residents, while new schools, estates, and transport systems were developed alongside agro-industrial hubs and tourism projects.

He said four major tourism sites were under construction, alongside the establishment of the state’s integrated livestock hub, saying: “Feasibility studies had been concluded in key sectors to attract investors, especially in power generation, leveraging the state’s clean coal deposits.

“My government would continue to partner with the private sector to clear hurdles to investment and drive sustainable growth,” he said.

Earlier, President and Chairman of Council, NBCC, Abimbola Olashore, said that the event was designed to create a living bridge between the government and the private sector; a bridge where vision meets enterprise and where policies can be tested against the realities of business.

He said bringing such bridge to Enugu became necessary because in just two years, under the leadership of Mbah, the state has become a state on the move; a reform-driven, investment-ready, business-friendly destination.

Olashore said: “We have seen bold steps in digital governance, in infrastructure expansion, and in creative public–private partnerships. Each of these signals a state that is not waiting for the future, but actively shaping it.

“The launch of Enugu Air is a declaration of intent, it tells investors and observers that Enugu is determined to expand its connectivity, attract trade and tourism, and insert itself more strongly into the flow of regional and global opportunities.

“In agriculture, new value chains are being built; in services, opportunities are expanding; in energy and infrastructure, the reforms are positioning Enugu as a place where both local and foreign investors can plant long-term commitments. Importantly, the emerging technology and innovation ecosystem signals the state’s readiness for the industries of the future.

“Over the years, the Meet the Governor Series has evolved into one of our signature platforms. It has not only deepened dialogue but also generated concrete opportunities, opportunities that have translated into investments, partnerships, and new markets.

“It is not a ceremonial gathering; it is a working forum. A place where state leaders do not simply share aspirations, but where investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers have a chance to interrogate those aspirations, to align with them, and to translate them into shared prosperity.

“The conversations that begin in this room can translate into bold investments, into new jobs, into stronger institutions, and into opportunities that extend well beyond the boundaries of Enugu State”, he said.