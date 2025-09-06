How man killed younger brother, hides body in drum — Police

•He unlawfully transferred N20,000 from my account — Suspect

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A man, Eze Elechi Amadi has explained why he killed his 18-year-old younger brother, Otu Ifeanyi, in Kajola, in Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

Amadi who was paraded by the police alongside 99 other suspected criminals in Akure, the state capital, weekend, was arrested while trying to dispose the body of his deceased brother

Police commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, said that “on 26th August, 2025 at about 3pm, one Oluwafemi Oladipupo of Paragon Street, Kajola, reported at Kajola Divisional Headquarters that he observed a blue plastic drum in front of his residence, tied at the mouth with a black rope.

“Upon inspection, the lifeless body of one Otu Ifeanyi, aged 18 years, who was later identified as the younger brother of the suspect, was discovered inside the drum. The drum was being transported on a motorcycle by one Eze Elechi Amadi ‘m’. While attempting to convey the drum to an unknown location for disposal, it fell off the motorcycle.

Lawal said that “the suspect was immediately apprehended. During interrogation, he confessed to having killed his younger brother over a financial dispute, alleging that the deceased had unlawfully transferred ¦ 20,000.00 from his Ecobank account.

“The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary while further investigation is ongoing. The suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation”.

Speaking on the suspected criminals arrested across the 18 council area of the state, the police commissioner, said they were allegedly involved in crimes such as murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, unlawful possession of substances suspected to be hard drugs, and theft, among others.

Lawal noted that the arrests were made possible through the efforts of the men of the command and the cooperation of the residents of the state, who supplied the command with the right information.

According to him “In the past weeks, our command has recorded remarkable breakthroughs in crime prevention, detection, and prosecution—achievements that reflect not only the gallant efforts of our officers and men, but also the invaluable cooperation of the good people of Ondo State.

“We have arrested a total number of 100 suspects who were involved in crimes such as murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, unlawful possession of substances suspected to be hard drugs, fraud/obtaining under false pretense, theft/stealing and receiving stolen property, vandalization, vehicle-related crimes, arms supplier/illegal possession of ammunition, and other robbery-linked suspects.

“We have also recovered some items from the suspects including locally made guns, ammunition, 30 rounds of AA cartridges, unregistered/forged vehicle documents, stolen vehicles, motorcycles, impounded/contravened vehicles, fake/unauthorised number plates (including government and spy), assorted stolen items (mobile phones, pressing irons, SIM cards, mattresses, jewelries, among others.”

The police commissioner said that “these achievements underscore the commitment of the Ondo State Police Command to protecting lives and property across the State.

He added that, “the successes recorded were made possible by the strategic direction of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, whose visionary leadership continues to inspire professionalism within the Force.