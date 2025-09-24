How livestock research drives youth empowerment and global cooperation – Fadipe

By Nnasom David

Emmanuel Fadipe, the founder of Animal Friends Academy, has said that his work combines livestock infectiology, youth empowerment, and international engagement to create long-term solutions for society.

Fadipe, who is completing his PhD in Livestock Infectiology and Environmental Hygiene at the University of Hohenheim in Germany, explained that his research focuses on infectious livestock diseases and their wider impact on human societies. He noted that the field, which connects veterinary medicine with public health and environmental protection, plays a crucial role in preventing pandemics and protecting food systems.

He said that he had published papers addressing zoonotic diseases, food safety, and sustainable animal husbandry, and added that he was committed to helping farmers apply his research in practical ways. According to him, the true impact of science is felt when it reaches the grassroots.

Through Animal Friends Academy, Fadipe has developed a platform that is being used by schools and youth groups to provide interactive learning, agricultural skills, and community empowerment. He said the initiative not only helps young people gain knowledge but also contributes to reducing poverty and building sustainable communities.

The Adamawa State Sports Council recently expressed interest in working with the academy, saying that combining sports with the platform could deepen youth development. School authorities and government agencies have also acknowledged the value of integrating the academy into education systems.

In addition to his academic work, Fadipe runs the Emmanuel Fadipe Foundation, which organizes seminars, leadership workshops, and agricultural training for youths. He explained that the foundation seeks to build capacity in ways that promote food security and sustainability.

Looking ahead, Fadipe said he hoped to engage more actively in global diplomacy, working with international institutions to address interconnected challenges such as climate change, poverty, and food insecurity. He added that Animal Friends Academy aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including quality education, zero hunger, and climate action.

Fadipe stressed that his vision is not only about academic and professional success but also about leaving a positive impact on future generations.