How Lagos Continental Hotel is redefining hospitality with wellness

Director of Rooms, Lagos Continental Hotel, Curtberga Onuoha.

By Jimoh Babatunde

In the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos Continental Hotel stands as a towering symbol of luxury and class. But beyond the glittering skyline views and elegant interiors, the hotel has been carving a niche for itself as a sanctuary of wellness—a place where business, leisure, and holistic living meet seamlessly.



For today’s traveler, wellness has become more than a buzzword; it’s a lifestyle. Lagos Continental understands this shift, making wellness a cornerstone of its offerings.



From its fitness facilities to its culinary experiences, spa therapies, and serene atmosphere, the hotel is positioning itself as not just a place to stay, but a destination to recharge.



On the hotel’s fifth floor, guests are welcomed into a world of tranquility at the Oriki spa. Combining African-inspired treatments with global wellness techniques, the spa offers therapies designed to rejuvenate both body and mind.



With panoramic views of the Lagos skyline – perched high above the city with sweeping sights of the Atlantic Ocean and bustling Victoria Island, guests can indulge in massages, aromatherapy, and hydrotherapy in an environment that feels like an escape from the city’s fast pace.



For fitness enthusiasts, the hotel’s state-of-the-art gym is another highlight. The Hotel’s Director of Rooms, Curtberga Onuoha, disclosed that the hotel gym is equipped with the latest machines and professional trainers.



“Our gym caters to every routine—from high-intensity cardio to strength training and yoga. All the equipment at the gym like treadmills, bikes and weight benches among others are from technogym. So, we have professionals who are out to meet the needs of guests for workouts, live classes, mindfulness sessions.”



Onuoha explained that guests dont need to stop their life styles while in the hotel, so from the check-in the gym is introduced to guests, even non- guests are patronizing the gym as it has become the number one fitness centre in the city.



The adjacent infinity pool, perched high above the city, offers not just a refreshing swim but a visual retreat, blending exercise with relaxation.



Nutrition is at the core of wellness, and Lagos Continental has infused this philosophy into its dining. Its restaurants, known for international and local flavors, feature menus that highlight fresh, healthy ingredients.



The Executive Chef Ernst Lothar Frank, leads his team in serving nutritious meal from which guests can choose from low-calorie options, plant-based meals, and detox juices, all carefully curated to nourish the body without compromising on taste.



With Lagos being a hub for business, the hotel also integrates wellness into its corporate packages.

Meeting rooms and conference facilities are complemented with wellness breaks, healthy catering options, and spa-inclusive retreat offers—helping business travelers balance productivity with self-care.



What sets Lagos Continental apart is the holistic approach it brings to wellness. Whether it’s a traveler looking to unwind after a hectic schedule, a fitness lover keeping up with their routine, or a corporate team seeking rejuvenation, the hotel creates an atmosphere that promotes balance, relaxation, and vitality.



In a city known for its hustle, Lagos Continental Hotel is redefining what it means to be a luxury hotel. It is not just a place to sleep, but a place to heal, to recharge, and to embrace the essence of wellness in every form.



For Lagos residents and international visitors alike, the hotel has become more than a landmark—it is a wellness destination in its own right.