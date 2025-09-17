How I carved remarkable path in music industry — Nigerian artist, K. Flow

By Nnasom David

Kelvin Mongor, popularly known as K. Flow, says he has carved a remarkable path in the music industry, evolving from a behind-the-scenes producer to a celebrated musical artist.

With a career spanning 15 years, he told reporters that his journey reflects his passion and dedication to music.

K. Flow explained that he began his career in Nigeria producing tracks for other artists, an experience that taught him the intricacies of sound and collaboration.

He said experimenting with blending traditional Nigerian music with contemporary styles helped him develop his unique sound. His move to the UK, he added, allowed him to reach a wider audience and work with international artists.

He reported that his five studio albums showcase his growth as an artist, with each release reflecting his exploration of different musical genres.

K. Flow also mentioned that he actively mentors emerging artists, supporting them in shaping their sound and careers. His story, he said, serves as inspiration for aspiring musicians chasing their dreams.