How I became successful – Bolaji Akinboro

Renowned entrepreneur Bolaji Akinboro has shared insights into his journey to success, describing himself as a visionary who has conquered the global stage while remaining deeply connected to Africa’s grassroots communities.

Speaking about his entrepreneurial philosophy, Akinboro said his work is anchored on technology, business acumen, and human-centered innovation aimed at transforming lives, particularly among those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

“My ventures consistently bridge the gap between global innovation and local realities, proving that true progress must be inclusive, sustainable, and culturally relevant,” he said.

Akinboro highlighted his work with smallholder farmers through Voriancorelli, a company he co-founded, which created structured pathways linking farmers to buyers, agro-processors, and financiers. According to him, the initiative provided fairer prices, increased incomes, and unlocked over $50 million in trade connections—turning subsistence farming into a sustainable livelihood.

His influence extends beyond agriculture. He noted that his initiatives have impacted children in marginalized regions through digital and educational programs, and young professionals in tech through mentorship and opportunities.

“Globally, my leadership has been recognized and celebrated,” Akinboro added, citing his selection for Reid Hoffman’s Masters of Scale cohort and induction into the Endeavor global network of entrepreneurs, both of which placed him among elite innovators reshaping industries worldwide.

Despite such achievements, he stressed that his values remain consistent. “Unlike many entrepreneurs who, after reaching global platforms, lose touch with their origins, I have chosen a different path. Innovation should not be an exclusive privilege for urban elites but a tool that penetrates rural landscapes, empowers local entrepreneurs, and creates lasting social change,” he said.

Akinboro described his journey as proof that global relevance is strongest when rooted in local authenticity, combining international networks with a deep understanding of Africa’s grassroots challenges.

Looking ahead, he said his legacy will not only be defined by the companies he built or global recognition he received but also by the lives uplifted and communities transformed.

“In every sense, I am a global entrepreneur with local roots—an innovator who proves that the future of Africa can be written by those who never forget where they came from,” he concluded.