How film industry deepens cultural diplomacy – China CG, NIIA DG

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Prof Eghosa Osaghae, among others, have highlighted the critical role of entertainment, especially the film industry, in promoting cultural diplomacy, saying that countries tell their national stories, express their identities and share their unique values to the world through films.

They spoke during the screening of “Traditions”, an Igala movie, produced by Memuna Abaji Yahaya, the CEO of MESBA ARTS Studio, and “Uru Igba Boi”, a documentary centered on Igbo apprenticeship system, produced by Lady Ijeoma Richards, CEO of Trimm Network, in Lagos.

The event was themed: “Nigeria-China Cooperation: Promoting Economic and Cultural Diplomacy through Film”.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Osaghae highlighted the role of entertainment in shaping public opinion, saying that it was employed as a tool for cultural propaganda during the Cold War to promote ideological views.

Represented by Prof. Femi Otubanjo, a research professor at NIIA, Osaghae, noted the growing global popularity of Nigerian music and culture, citing examples of successful Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Burnaboy, Davido, and Nollywood movies.

He said: “Before the age of the internet, the big powers of the world invested heavily on cultural and psychological advocacy. Radio stations were everywhere.

“All of them competed to project positive images of their own system and ideological views while projecting a negative image of their ideological rivals. Literature was another cultural tool that was used to promote extensively and expressly the ideological view of the promoter.

“Above all, films were central to the propaganda war of the Cold War era. Most films of that era were political, even if they were not expressly so.

“They depicted the preferred worldview of the region. They were useful to seduce us into the beauty and nobility of the Western way of life while condemning others, including the Chinese way.”

Yan Yuqing, speaking, emphasised the importance of cooperation between China and Nigeria in the film industry, citing the success of the Chinese film Festival in Lagos.

She said that the film industry was an important engine for economic growth, creating jobs in related sectors like tourism, advertising, fashion, and technology.

According to her, the Chinese film industry, with over 120 years of history, has grown significantly, offering a window into Chinese culture and way of life.

Dr. Shaibu Husseini, ED, National Film and Video Censor Board, said that Nigeria, with its record as the world’s second largest film industry by output and quality, had built an impressive soft power for telling African stories to African and global audiences and shaping perceptions of the continent.

He said it was time to fathom practical pathways for collaboration where Nigeria and China, drawing from the strength of their film industries, could jointly promote cultural diplomacy, enhance economic partnership and preserve shared values through cinema.