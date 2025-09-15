How FG’s support for advertising positively impacts economy — ARCON DG, confab boss

By Tunde Oso

The Federal Government has helped advertising practitioners, operators and stakeholders to achieve their business objectives as well as showcasing advertising as a catalyst for national development.

In reaction to issues around the feedback from the previous editions of the yearly National Advertising Conference at a press briefing to announce the 2025 edition, the Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Lekan Fadolapo said, “With the open door policy of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, we have been able to share our thoughts on national development, and the industry has enjoyed necessary attention.”

According to Fadolapo, “As a thoroughbred professional, the minister is committed to industry growth and he has consistently encouraged the practitioners to use their expertise to promote Nigeria and her brands.

“He sees our annual conference as a gathering of inte:lectuals and professionals whose contributions would enhance the effective communication of the government,” the DG said, adding that this year’s edition will focus on how to transform and grow the business of advertising and marketing in the country.

Reeling out what to expect at this year’s edition, the Chairman Organising Committee, Mr Tunji Adeyinka, disclosed that the annual event has stimulated national development through sharing of knowledge and ideas among professionals, networking opportunities and provision of positioning roadmap to boost the economy.

The conference with the theme; ‘Marketing Communications: Transforming Businesses and Creating Growth in Challenging Times,’ is scheduled to take place at the Abuja Continental Hotel from November 12 to 14, 2025.

Adeyinka said no fewer than 50 professionals have been scheduled to speak at the three-day conference, explaining that the conference will serve as an epicenter for marketing professionals, innovators, and business leaders from across the country to share thought-leadership ideas and insights aimed at shaping the future of marketing in Nigeria.

He said, “This year’s conference is more than a gathering, it is a meeting point for industry leaders, young professionals, innovators and visionaries who are shaping the future of marketing and advertising in Nigeria.”

The three-day event promises big ideas, real connections, and panel discussions. Dozie Okafor, President of the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN); Tolulope Medebem, President of the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN); Lanre Adisa, President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN); Sola Akinsiku, President of the Outdoor Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (OAAN); and Greg Odutayo, representing the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), have all pledged their support for the success of the conference. They assured that their members will be mobilized to participate actively in the industry’s flagship event in Abuja.

The conference provides platforms for thought leadership, exhibitions, networking and other engagement opportunities. In 2024, over 400 delegates from different parts of Nigeria, covering different sectors attended the conference. The expected attendees are C-Level officers with an agenda to drive growth and developments within the industry. The event also provides an opportunity for open engagement with the regulators.