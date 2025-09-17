How FG plans to overhaul justice service delivery – Fagbemi

Fagbemi

Mr Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Justice, on Wednesday, expressed the Federal Government’s readiness to overhaul justice service delivery via digital technology in the country.

The minister made this known at the 2025 Justice Sector Leadership Retreat with the theme “Strengthening Justice Sector Service Delivery through Technology, Innovation, and Coordinated Reform,” held in Maiduguri.

Fagbemi, who lauded the reforms in the justice sector in Borno, said the launch of Borno State e-Justice project in partnership with Law Pavilion has positioned the state as a pacesetter in digital transformation.

“With tools such as Case Management System, e-Library, and electronic mail tracking for legal processes, Borno is pioneering efficiency and transparency in judicial service delivery,” he said.

According to him, Borno, under the leadership of Gov. Babagana Zulum, has become a case study in resilience and renewal.

“You have shown that governance is not about slogans but about solutions; not about rhetoric but about results.

“You have elevated the standard of leadership by demonstrating that ideas, when backed by courage and action, can transform societies, no matter the odds.

“In a state that has endured some of the toughest trials in our nation’s history, you did not succumb to despair. Instead, you applied innovative thinking, sound judgment, and a data-driven approach to policy and the results are visible to all,” the minister said.

The Attorney General called for the need to update the nation’s legal frameworks to support innovations and invest in digital literacy, cybersecurity, and data management for professionals.

“By fostering a culture of innovation and leveraging the transformative power of technology, we can build a justice system that is more efficient, more accessible, and more equitable for all Nigerians,” Fagbemi said.

In his remarks, Gov. Zulum reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the Federal Government, National Assembly and other partners to deepen reforms in the state justice system especially at the grassroots level.

The governor stressed the need for the deployment of technology which will make justice delivery faster, transparent and accountable to the citizenry, adding that Borno had already adopted the use of digital technology to bridge justice delivery gap.

“In Borno State, we are already witnessing how digital tools have enhanced case tracking, enabling virtual court sittings, thus improving prison decongestion and streaming access to legal aid especially in hard-to-reach areas.

“This is particularly important in Borno State where we continue to recover from a protracted insurgency and humanitarian crisis.

“Justice must serve as a foundation for healing, rebuilding trust and restoring the social contract,” Zulum said.

He emphasised the need for institutional collaboration and coordinated reform to effectively confront the menace of terrorism, corruption, resolving land disputes and securing investments for a better society.

“I urge all of us here as policymakers, jurists, administrators and stakeholders to see coordination not as a procedural matter, but as a moral imperative. Our people deserve a system that works, not one riddled with delays, duplications, or inefficiencies,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, said the theme for the retreat was timely and apt.

She said that the demands of a modern democratic society and a rapidly changing world require evolution and new ways of working, adding that the retreat is a dedicated platform for strategic dialogue, practical learning, and forging a collective path forward.

“Participants will examine current systems, identify strengths and weaknesses, and map out the resources and strategies needed to implement meaningful reform.

“In addressing these issues, technology offers a powerful catalyst for positive change. Digital tools can help streamline processes, manage cases more efficiently, and increase transparency.

“We must therefore take steps to support the adoption of innovation which can reduce delays and make justice more accessible for all,” Jedy-Agba said. (NAN)