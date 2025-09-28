Housing sustainability in the 21st century 

File image

By Oluronke Mary Ajayi

Shelter is one of the three basic needs of man, and it defines his worth and status in the society, hence its availability is crucial and vital to his welfare and place in the society. The Geneva UN Charter on sustainable housing is a non-legally binding document that aims at supporting member states as they seek to ensure access to decent, adequate, affordable and healthy housing for all.

The resolution was endorsed by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe on 16th April, 2015. he United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11 recognizes the needs to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. Specifically of note is target 11.1 which ensures access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and affordable housing and basic services and upgrades slums by 2030.

The more developed countries of Europe and America made housing provision and delivery one of their priorities upon realizing that nothing compromises a man’s mental health and quality of life more than housing inadequacy and unaffordability. These countries are known for a long history, considerable experience, and a largely well-developed housing finance, development and delivery system, and at the same time ensured that housing is a key driver of their economies, contributing between 18%-20% to their GDP.

But quite unfortunately in Nigeria, it is a different story. Affordable housing, particularly for Nigerians at the low end remains a huge challenge, yet the need for this most basic need is enormous, particularly in the cities, and urban areas. It is very unfortunate that sixty-five years after independence, Nigeria is still grappling with housing challenges, with deficit estimated at about 28 million, and about N21 trillion required to bridge the deficits. Meanwhile, our population is projected to reach 450 million in 2050, according to the United Nations, meaning the challenge would become more complicated.

Successive administrations with different policies on housing have not been able to make appreciable success in this very important endeavour, with all initiatives so far producing little or insignificant outcome.

The ever-increasing global population has made provision of affordable housing a herculean task, despite various policies put in place by the government. While most governments are trying to be involved to some extent in the provision of housing stocks, the right to adequate housing clearly does not oblige the government to construct housing stocks. Hiding under this pretext, governments in developing countries like ours have shown little or no commitment to the provision of affordable housing. The involvement of the private sectors of the economy, coupled with individual investment, through their hard-earned personal savings, becomes the only pragmatic way of owning a house in this part of the world.

And so, the housing sector, like every other sector of the economy, is confronted with undaunted challenges among which is policy somersault. Since government is a continuum, it is expected that a good policy put in place by the government of the day, should be accorded implementation by succeeding administrations. But this is not the case in Nigeria and some other African countries, where leaders often jettison good policies of their predecessors for the implementation of the one fashioned by the current administration. This policy reversal, has affected provision of affordable housing stocks in Nigeria. For example, if the housing policy fashioned out by ex-President Shehu Shagari, during the 2nd republic has been continued, housing provision would have been sustained to a very large extent in the country.

Another challenge to housing provision and home ownership is the lack of efficient housing mortgage system. Considering the low per capital income of Nigerians, availability of housing mortgage would aid provision of affordable housing stocks. Government should vote huge sum of money running into billions for housing mortgage, they won’t need to put in more money because as people are collecting and paying back, it keeps increasing. When funds are available to mortgage companies at low rates, they would be able to give it out at low interest rate. Simplifying loan processes and lowering interest rates can encourage more home-ownership. Any rate that is above 9 percent is not good for housing.

Cumbersome titling processes is another challenge to housing provision. For investment in housing sector of the economy to be attractive to the investors, the process of obtaining title documents on landed properties should be made less cumbersome. This is because, securing a loan facility in the bank, will require submission of Certificate of Occupancy of the property to be used as collateral security and where the process of obtaining the documents is cumbersome, it discourages investors.

Addressing land use policies would facilitate more affordable housing developments on a sustainable level. Industry experts and professionals are of the opinion that the sections of the Land Use Act which are not in tandem with modern realities should be thrown out. If this is done, it would go a long way in bringing about sanity in land tenure, ownership and acquisition as well as sustainable housing provision in Nigeria. Areas of the Act that have over the years constituted a clog in the wheel of progress should promptly reviewed, amended or expunged.

The influence of technology has become a global in virtually all aspects of life. We can adopt technological innovations in housing construction. There are technological applications with which hundreds of housing units can be constructed in two weeks.

Deliberate program of government at all levels for provision of infrastructure and layouts for housing development would definitely complement and enhance housing sustainability in Nigeria. Since the importance of shelter to mankind cannot be over emphasized, the government, both at Federal and State levels, should review their housing policies to reflect my suggestions for achieving sustaining housing provision in Nigeria.

*ESV Ajayi, an Estate Surveyor and Valuer, writes from Abeokuta