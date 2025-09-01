Housing crisis sparks investor momentum at stakeholders roundtable

FILE IMAGE

Nigeria’s housing deficit has ballooned to more than 28 million homes, while Africa as a whole faces a staggering 56 million housing shortfall. Rising rents and skyrocketing construction costs are pushing millions into deeper insecurity, with experts warning that without urgent action, this humanitarian crisis could further destabilize economies across the continent.

In response, industry leaders are meeting under a new cross-border housing platform — the Africa Construction & Real Estate Summit (ACRES) — to drive coordinated solutions. The initiative is convening developers, investors, financial institutions, and policymakers to mobilize resources for mass housing at scale.

At today’s stakeholders’ gathering in Abuja, participants stressed that housing can no longer be treated as a private-sector problem alone. “No single actor can fix this. It requires government, financial institutions, investors and the industry working aligning toward a shared target,” one participant noted.

Mr. Ighodaloh Oseyomon, a principal with ACRES leadership, stressed the urgency of a full-blown humanitarian crisis.

“The recent student protest against rent hikes at the University of Lagos is just the beginning,” he stated. “These protests are the predictable outcome of a system where affordable housing never existed at scale, fueling unprecedented rent exploitation—a crisis so dire that average rents in Nigerian cities have already surged by 150% in five years. This is an emergency of epic proportion, especially when UN-Habitat projects that Africa will need 1.2 billion new homes by 2050.”

Ighodaloh argued that the crisis should also be seen as an economic opening: “With the right frameworks, mass housing delivery is the cheapest thing to do that can drive jobs, industrialisation, and inclusive growth.”

Speaking further, Ighodaloh said that “ACRES is not designed to be another conference; it’s a continental coalition of key stakeholders designed to match urgency with action. With plans for high-level policy dialogues, bankable project pipelines, shared risk arrangements, and multi-stakeholder negotiations, the initiative aims to secure tangible commitments that will translate into new homes on the ground.

ACRES Secretariat described the Abuja session as a precursor to a high-level continental summit later this year. That meeting, ACRES noted, will bring governments, banks, global developers, and financiers to the table, with organisers targeting $20 billion in housing commitments.

While the private sector is mobilizing, observers believe the next move must come from government. “Stakeholders are aligning; the real question is whether policymakers will match the urgency,” a senior industry leader told journalists, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Stakeholders at the roundtable emphasised the need for a homegrown coalition that aligns investors, policymakers, and developers around practical solutions. “We must build a coalition for Africa and Nigeria’s urban housing emergency,” participants said in a joint communiqué.

Independent analysts echoed the point, saying Nigeria’s size and demographics make it the logical starting point for Africa’s housing transformation. “If large-scale delivery works here, it becomes a model for the continent,” said Edwin Isotu, a Port Harcourt-based housing analyst.

Ighodaloh concluded: “If Nigeria gets this right, we are not just solving a national crisis — we are setting a template for Africa’s housing future.”