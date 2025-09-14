Housemates see each other naked – Ex-BBNaija housemate, Adekunle

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Adekunle Olapade, has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding intimate videos of housemates Koyin and Isabella, as well as Jason Jae and Sultana.

Speaking during a podcast interview with Pulse, Adekunle claimed that nudity among housemates is a regular occurrence on the show and that it often fuels attraction between participants.

“A lot of people who watch Big Brother Naija reality show are very hypocritical. Secondly, there is actually nothing wrong with two people who like each deciding to get intimate.

“All the housemates see each other naked, in case you don’t know. So, you cannot be in a house with somebody that you see without clothes almost everyday and not be attracted to the person. It won’t work,” Adekunle stated.

Adekunle, who first appeared on the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ season in 2022 and returned for the ‘All Stars’ season in 2023, suggested that viewers should be less judgmental about such situations since intimacy in the house is almost inevitable.

Vanguard News