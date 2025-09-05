Hospitality investor Great Ejekwu extends deal with cognac maker

By Adetutu Audu

Port Harcourt-based hospitality entrepreneur and entertainment promoter, Great Ejekwu, popularly known as Datfairboy, has renewed his partnership agreement with cognac brand Hennessy in collaboration with Global Fine Wines.

The renewed deal continues a relationship that has positioned Ejekwu as one of the notable figures working with premium brands in the South-South region of Nigeria. While the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the partnership is expected to maintain Hennessy’s presence within Port Harcourt’s growing lifestyle and entertainment scene.

Ejekwu has established a number of businesses within the city, including Friends Beach House, which features GRA’s first bowling facility, BlackBox, and Subway Africana. Another hospitality outlet, The Warehouse Food and Bar, is expected to launch soon.

According to details shared by his team, these ventures collectively provide employment for more than 300 people in the region, highlighting their role in the local hospitality industry.

Beyond his business interests, Ejekwu runs the Respect Her Haven Foundation (RHHF), an initiative focused on providing support for women and survivors of gender-based violence. The foundation has been involved in various outreach programmes aimed at raising awareness and offering assistance to affected individuals.

The renewed partnership underscores the growing intersection between lifestyle brands and local hospitality businesses in Port Harcourt, as global companies continue to engage influencers and entrepreneurs to strengthen their market presence in Nigeria.