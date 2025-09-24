Hope rises in Kaduna as Shehu Bawa ABG joins 2027 governorship race — Group

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — As the 2027 governorship race begins to take shape, Hon. Shehu Bawa ABG is emerging as a formidable contender whose name is resonating across Kaduna State, according to the Concerned People of Kaduna (CPK).

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Ibrahim Adams, and Secretary, Innocent Andrew, the group described Hon. ABG as a “tested and trusted leader” known for people-centered leadership and detribalised politics.

The group highlighted his philanthropic interventions, especially in education, where he has sponsored school fees, covered JAMB registrations, and paid WAEC and NECO examination fees for underprivileged children. “These efforts have changed destinies and endeared him to many households,” CPK said.

Hon. ABG, a former member of the House of Representatives representing Kaduna North, was also praised for his people-oriented policies and impactful projects during his tenure in the Green Chamber, which the group described as “a reference point for effective and inclusive representation.”

Supporters argue that Kaduna needs a leader who can heal divisions, unite its diverse population, and drive equitable development. To them, Hon. ABG embodies these qualities — not only preaching unity but demonstrating it through his actions.

“As the 2027 election approaches, voices of support for his candidacy continue to swell. For many in Kaduna, Hon. Shehu Bawa ABG is not just another politician, but a beacon of hope whose emergence as governor could redefine governance in the state,” the group said.