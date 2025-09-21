Honours for Nigerian professor of ethics at 70

By Elizabeth Osayande

Recently, the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, FCMS, held a retirement party honouring Professor Olujimi Kayode, a respected Nigerian ethicist, teacher, mentor, and scholar.

The ceremony, which saw the presence of students, ex-students, colleagues, mentees, friends and family, had many praising the ingenuity of a man whose impacts go beyond the four walls of the classroom.

With an outpouring of tributes, a panel discussion on Ethics moderated by the chairman of the central organising committee. Prof. Tunde Akanni, and the eventual presentation of a 1.5 million naira cheque facilitated by the current Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Jide Jimoh; Baba’s expression became akin to one placed in front of a bottle or can of Coca-Cola or an Energy drink.

“I just feel happy and overwhelmed seeing people come to celebrate me. And hearing what they say about me. I tell people that I am not special, but I just try to be friendly to people, especially my students,” Baba Kay said, giving his vote of thanks.

On what’s next for him: “ Well, I just know I will still continue to teach.”

Who is Prof. Olujimi Kayode?

Born on August 26, 1955, in Surulere, Lagos, Professor Kayode pursued his education in mass communication at the University of Lagos, graduating in 1980. He began his career as an English Language teacher and later held various positions, including Acting Principal at Sari Iganmu Secondary School.

After working in secondary education, he transitioned to the private sector, eventually joining the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) as a lecturer in 1988. At NIJ, he established the Department of Public Relations and Advertising and served as its Acting Director. In 2001, he became one of the pioneering lecturers at Lagos State University’s School of Communication (now FCMS), where he played a significant role in developing the curriculum and held several key positions, including Acting Head of Departments and Postgraduate Coordinator.

Baba has taught at multiple universities across Nigeria and served as an external examiner for institutions in Southern Africa. He has also been involved with organisations like UNICEF and has received international recognition for his teaching, including an award from the Poynter Institute of Media Studies in Florida.

With an impressive academic background, including a master’s degree and a PhD from the University of Lagos, Prof. Jimikay has contributed extensively to journalism education, media ethics, and health communication. He is the author of an e-book and has published more than 50 articles in prominent journals. His memberships in prestigious professional organisations highlight his influence in the field of communication and public relations.

The Jimikay we know

The event anchored by veteran broadcaster, social activist and global compere, Mrs Anike-Ade Funke Treasure, witnessed torrents of tributes that, if compiled, would produce two or more volumes on ethics, and on the man we call Teacher.

A mentee who rose to become a mentor

For the Deputy Provost, Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Dr Adeboye Ola, who met Baba in 1989 as a student. His chance meeting was one of the factors that made him what he is today.

“I met Baba in 1989, and since then we have been together. Our being together is because of something special, something unique, which everyone has said is his simplicity. And the notion that nothing is too important.”

There’s nothing he has not taught me- Dr Julius Adeyemo

“Joining the system newly, I had little knowledge about communication, Baba gave me books, some of which I still have. And there is nothing he has not taught me. What I can say is that he is a man quietly approved by God.”

From being a pioneer student to becoming- Acting Dean, Communication Studies, Fountain University, Dr Raheemat Adeniran

“From being one of the pioneer students in the Faculty to sharing office space with Baba, and many invaluable lessons I learned from them are what have shaped me today. For this I am grateful.”

Among others who spoke were: a former Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, Head of Broadcast Department, Dr Sanni Omolade, Head of Public Relations and Advertising, Dr Thanni Noeem, Dr Senior Lecturer, Department of Journalism, Dr Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle, a lecturer, Department of Broadcasting, Dr Monsurat Aiyegusi and more