Honeycedars Impact 2025 to focus on purposeful, profitable legacies – Ademiluyi, Convener

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The organizers of 2025 Honeycedars Impact Conference said it is designed to challenge professionals and entrepreneurs to build lives and businesses rooted in purpose, balance and resilience, rather than the pursuit of profit alone.

Convener, Jocelyn Ademiluyi, stated that the gathering has become more than a networking forum, offering mentorship, candid storytelling and discussions on how to thrive under the pressures of modern adulthood.

The 2025 edition, themed “Purpose, Profit & Visibility: Building a Legacy that Stands,” will take place on Thursday, October 9, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island. Highlights include a business exhibition, keynote addresses, panel sessions and job interviews.

The line-up features Amina Atairu, renowned media personality and CEO of House of Sheer Media Ltd, as host and moderator. The keynote address will be delivered by Ibrahim Ogundeko, Area Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Kingspan Insulation LLC, UAE.

Panelists include Ms. Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, activist and founder/ retired chair of NNNGO; Ifeoma Anadu, fitness and wellness entrepreneur and CEO of Fittobeme Ltd; Bukola Shobowale, brand strategist and partner at Graviti Hill; Adeola Olumeyan, executive director of Emet Hill CS Ltd; and Olufemi Ajayi, architect and principal consultant at Outbox Consulting.

She explained that the initiative, launched in 2023, was born from a desire to help adults navigate growing pressures around mental health, decision-making and fulfilment.

“In a world that often rewards curated appearances and surface-level achievements, Honeycedars Impact encourages inward alignment and personal authenticity,” Ademiluyi said.

“The aim is to solve the major problems we encounter as adults, especially the pressure to meet needs without losing oneself,” she noted.

According to Ademiluyi, Honeycedars Impact stands apart from traditional business events by encouraging open dialogue about personal authenticity, resilience and self-leadership.

“Beyond business and networking, we want people to reflect, grow, and connect meaningfully,” she noted.

She added that the sessions will highlight not only polished success stories but also candid accounts of missteps and recovery, offering practical lessons for building sustainable and intentional lives.