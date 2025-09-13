Hit-and-run driver kills 15-year-old girl in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

A girl believed to be around 15 years old was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday afternoon at the Muslim Under Bridge area in Ibadan, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred as the girl attempted to cross the expressway from one side of the bridge to the other.

She was struck by a speeding vehicle, whose driver failed to stop and fled the scene immediately after the collision.

As of the time of this report, the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Her lifeless body still lies by the roadside, with onlookers and residents gathering in shock and sorrow.

An eyewitness, Mr Ibrahim Adebayo, a roadside mechanic in the area, shared his account of the tragic event, saying, “She looked unsure but determined to cross. The road was busy as usual. Before we knew it, a car came at high speed and hit her. The driver didn’t even attempt to stop, he just kept going. It was horrible.”

Another witness, Mrs Yetunde Balogun, who sells food nearby, said the girl appeared to be a secondary school student.

“She looked very young. Nobody knows her around here, and no one has come to look for her since it happened,” she added.

However, all efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, for official confirmation proved abortive, as calls put across to him were not answered at the time of this report.