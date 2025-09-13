Hilda Baci completes GWR jollof rice cooking attempt

Hilda Baci

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci on Saturday achieved her culinary feat of cooking the largest pot of jollof rice in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baci successfully completed the feat, cooking about 200 bags of rice in a 22,619-litre pot, measuring six metres wide and six metres tall, in about nine hours.

The 28-year-old chef had initially planned to cook 250 bags of Basmati rice but reduced it to 200 bags due to weighing challenges.

The event, held at car park B of Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, tagged ‘Gino World Jollof Festival’, was attended by fans, food vendors and entertainers, who turned out en masse to support the chef.

NAN reports that after the preparation of the jollof rice, it was distributed to over 30,000 people in takeaway packs.

People were also encouraged to bring their coolers, as the food was in excess.

The Federal Government had on Friday commended Baci in her quest to set a new GWR for cooking the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the effort was another demonstration of Nigeria’s global excellence.

Idris gave the commendation through Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, at the event venue.

Idris expressed optimism that her record attempt would inspire a new generation and creatives.

“We encourage more young Nigerians to channel their creativity and talents into ventures that will not only benefit them personally but also contribute to national development and global recognition,” he said.

Nigerian influencers and Nollywood stars, including Funke Akindele, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Tomike Adeoye, among others, joined thousands of fans to support Baci during the event.