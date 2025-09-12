Highlights from Hilda Baci’s giant pot as 20,000 mouths gather for record jollof in Lagos

The aroma of sizzling tomatoes, peppers and spices wafted through the air in Lagos on Friday as celebrity chef Hilda Baci set her giant pot ablaze in a Guinness World Record attempt to cook the world’s largest serving of jollof rice.

The event, tagged “20,000 Mouths, One Dream”, is already stirring both taste buds and conversation across the city and online.

Thousands thronged Eko Hotel Car Park B, the re-designated venue, where food lovers, entertainers and cultural enthusiasts turned the cookathon into a carnival. From the thump of talking drums to chants of “Hilda, Hilda!”, the atmosphere brimmed with pride and anticipation.

The scale of the attempt is staggering. Mountains of rice, heaps of tomatoes, onions and peppers, and sacks of seasonings have been funnelled into a pot so large it requires industrial-sized paddles to stir. Social media buzzed with clips of Baci working with her team, sweat glistening as she manoeuvred the massive utensils.

“Na this pot go make history,” one supporter commented under a viral video, while another quipped, “This pot alone fit feed a whole country.”

Before the flames were lit, Baci was seen clasping hands with family and friends in prayer, a moment that quickly circulated on Instagram. “When grace dey your head, even food go gather crowd for you,” a fan captioned, capturing the mixture of nerves and faith surrounding the challenge.

Despite the spectacle, the task is not without its pressures. Cooking at such scale demands precision in timing, seasoning and safety. With over 20,000 mouths waiting, the heat is more than just from the fire.

For many, the attempt goes beyond the Guinness certificate. Jollof rice, long a culinary marker of West African pride, is at the centre of Nigeria’s cultural identity. By aiming to feed thousands from one pot, Baci has tapped into a collective dream of unity, ambition and global recognition.

“This is more than food; it’s our culture and resilience on display,” said one attendee, plate in hand.

As the Guinness adjudicators prepare to verify the attempt, eyes are on Lagos. But whether or not the record is officially secured, the event has already made history: a giant pot, 20,000 mouths, and a shared moment of pride.