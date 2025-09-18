HEN 2025: Stakeholders to explore new opportunities in hospitality industry

By Esther Onyegbula

The sixth edition of the Hotel Expo Nigeria (HEN), the country’s largest hospitality trade show, is set to hold at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, from September 29 to 30, 2025, with a strong focus on collaboration, planning, and investment in the sector.

Organisers of the event said this year’s edition, themed “Strategise, Connect, Invest,” will bring together over 60 exhibitors and more than 1,000 participants, including hoteliers, designers, chefs, suppliers, financial institutions, technology providers, interior decorators, policymakers, and other stakeholders from across the globe.

According to the founder of HEN, Mr. Joe Hanson, the expo, which started six years ago, was borne out of a vision to reposition Nigeria’s hospitality industry to meet and set global standards. He noted that hospitality remains central to driving tourism growth in the country.

“We needed to move from competition to collaboration, noting that there is no tourism without a vibrant hospitality industry,” Hanson said.

Since its inception, the expo has expanded beyond traditional hospitality players such as hotels, restaurants, and entertainment providers to include manufacturing, finance, tourism, and technology. The platform also features masterclasses and conferences where local and international experts engage practitioners on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the sector.

Hanson, alongside co-founders Michael Yanai and Toni-anne Uwaifo, said the 2025 edition is expected to provide stakeholders opportunities to network, market, and collaborate, while reinforcing the link between quality service delivery and returns on investment in the hospitality and tourism value chain.