Heirs Energies, world literacy foundation collaborate to advance literacy in Rivers State

By Sebastine Obasi

In commemoration of World Literacy Day 2025, Heirs Energies Ltd., Africa’s leading indigenous integrated energy company, and the World Literacy Foundation (WLF), a global non-profit dedicated to eradicating illiteracy, have announced the launch of the Sun Books Literacy Initiative in Rivers State, Nigeria.



The initiative will directly benefit more than 500 pupils at Central State Primary School, Omuohia-Igwuruta, and Umuebulu Primary School, Umuebulu, both located within Heirs Energies’ OML 17 host communities. Pupils will receive solar-powered Sun Books tablets, preloaded with culturally relevant, curriculum-aligned literacy content and interactive learning modules. Solar panels will also be installed in the schools to ensure uninterrupted power for the devices and classrooms, creating sustainable access to education in resource-limited environments.



Globally, more than 770 million people still lack basic literacy skills, with millions of African children facing barriers to education daily. In Nigeria, UNESCO estimates that one in three children cannot read or write at the expected level by age 10, with rural areas and girls most severely affected.



The Sun Books programme is designed to address these structural gaps by providing offline-first digital learning tools that work in low-infrastructure settings. Teachers in participating schools will also receive hands-on training to integrate digital literacy into classroom instruction, ensuring continuity of learning and stronger long-term outcomes.



Originally piloted in Uganda, Sun Books has already reached over 17,000 children, trained more than 280 teachers, and supported over 48,000 families across Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and South Africa.



Osa Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies, reaffirmed the company’s long-term vision for community empowerment:



“As an integrated energy company, we know that renewable and sustainable energy must serve a greater purpose — building stronger, more resilient communities. Our investment in literacy is an investment in the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers. This initiative reflects our Africapitalism philosophy – creating social good while delivering economic value. With Sun Books, we are empowering children to dream beyond their circumstances and equipping teachers with tools to make learning engaging and inclusive.”



Mr. Andrew Kay, CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, underscored the global significance of the collaboration:



“This partnership with Heirs Energies demonstrates the power of cross-sector collaboration. By combining renewable energy and digital learning, we are providing children with the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed – regardless of geography or circumstance. Together, we are closing the literacy gap in underserved communities and preparing the next generation for the digital economy.”



Adding the community perspective, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Samuel Amaechi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) Board of Trustees, said:



“This initiative shows what is possible when companies listen to their host communities and act in partnership. Education is the greatest legacy we can give our children. With the Sun Books programme, our schools now have the tools to prepare them for the future. We thank Heirs Energies and the World Literacy Foundation for investing in our children and in the long-term prosperity of our communities.”

The Sun Books Literacy Initiative serves as the launchpad for Heirs Energies’ Power Schools Initiative, which aims to deploy clean energy and digital infrastructure across schools in its host communities.



This milestone also aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4: Quality Education and SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy), reinforcing both organisations’ shared commitment to building inclusive, sustainable, and knowledge-driven societies.