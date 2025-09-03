HDAN calls for urgent legislative action on soaring rent in FCT

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), has raised strong concerns over the rising cost of rent and agency fees in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), urging the National Assembly to intervene with urgent legislation to address the worrisome situation.

While urging government to prioritise incentives for developers to develop low cost housing estates, the advocacy group said the FCT is currently experiencing a worsening housing affordability challenge that disproportionately affects civil servants, artisans, and low- to middle-income earners. Driven by inflation, population growth, and rapid urbanization, housing demand has far outpaced supply, resulting in exorbitant rent levels, according to HDAN.

It noted that currently, a self-contained apartment in Abuja costs as much as ₦1 million annually, while a three-bedroom flat attracts as high as ₦3.5 million.

HDAN’s Executive Director, Festus Adebayo, noted that beyond high rents, tenants are forced to bear additional burdens such as agency fees ranging from 20 to 25 percent of annual rent, caution fees, and maintenance charges from quacks. These costs he said, consume a significant share of household incomes, forcing many residents to relocate to distant satellite towns where cheaper accommodation is available.

The consequence, he said, is longer daily commutes, reduced productivity, mounting financial strain, and a decline in overall quality of life.

The group further warned that the absence of rent control mechanisms and effective regulatory oversight has allowed for arbitrary rent hikes and exploitative practices in the property market, worsening inequality and fueling social challenges such as homelessness and the expansion of informal settlements.

To address the crisis, HDAN called on the National Assembly to enact a Rent and Agency Control Bill, while also mandating the Federal Government through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to prioritize the development of low-cost housing estates for civil servants and artisans.

The organization also recommended the establishment of an FCT Housing Authority to regulate rent increases and curb excessive agency charges, as well as periodic oversight of housing policies by the House Committee on Housing and Habitat.

In addition, it urged lawmakers to work with the executive arm of government to address the rising cost of building materials, which significantly drives up overall housing expenses.

Adebayo stressed that deliberate action was urgently required to prevent Abuja’s housing market from becoming completely unsustainable.

He described affordable housing as both an economic necessity and a matter of social justice, urging lawmakers to prioritize the issue in order to protect the most vulnerable residents of the FCT.

HDAN is a research-driven, non-profit, volunteer, and non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting affordable housing across Africa. With a membership of over 5,000 professionals spanning various disciplines within the housing and construction industry, HDAN strives to advance sustainable housing solutions throughout the continent.