HDAN calls for united action to strengthen Nigeria’s housing sector

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), has called on stakeholders across Nigeria’s housing industry to come together and take a firm stand against corrupt practices that continue to undermine the sector.

In a statement released by its Executive Director, Festus Adebayo,HDAN emphasised that unethical operators are posing a serious threat to sustainable housing delivery, investor confidence, and the protection of homebuyers across the country.

According to Adebayo, “Corruption in the housing industry does not only affect developers and investors, it destabilizes families and communities who lose their hard-earned savings to fraudulent schemes.

“We cannot continue to watch these bad actors damage the credibility of our sector. It is time for collective action, ” Adebayo stated.

HDAN called on professional associations, government regulators, private developers, and civil society to join hands in flushing out unscrupulous operators.

The group also urged the government to strengthen regulatory frameworks and enforce strict penalties on violators.

The advocacy network highlighted that a united front will not only protect home seekers but also create an enabling environment for genuine investors and developers to thrive, thereby addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit urgently.

“As stakeholders, we must prioritise integrity, transparency, and accountability. Together, we can restore trust and reposition Nigeria’s housing industry as a driver of sustainable development and economic growth,” the statement added.

HDAN pledged to continue its advocacy, public enlightenment campaigns, and collaboration with regulatory agencies to expose fraudulent practices and protect Nigerians seeking affordable housing solutions.