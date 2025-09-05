Haske empowers Adamawa Youths, women with free agricultural inputs

Adamawa State — Thousands of women and youths across Adamawa State are set to benefit from a large-scale empowerment initiative as philanthropist and political stakeholder, Alhaji Abdulrahman Bashir Haske, sponsored the distribution of free agricultural inputs across the state’s 21 local government areas.

The program, executed through the Abdulrahman Bashir Women and Youth Forum in partnership with the APC State Women and Youth Leaders, has been described as one of the most impactful agricultural interventions in recent years.

Haske, noted for his grassroots development efforts, said the initiative aims to strengthen food security, create jobs, and restore dignity to farming.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and the pride of our culture in Adamawa. By supporting our youths and women with these inputs, we are not only planting seeds on the farm, we are planting seeds of hope, resilience, and prosperity,” Haske told the cheering crowd at the launch.

Farmers and community leaders across Yola, Mubi, Ganye, and other LGAs welcomed the move, describing it as timely relief amid rising costs of fertilizers and agrochemicals.

APC State Leader, Alhaji Abubakar Abubakar Jambarin Saulan Yola, praised the intervention, calling it a lifeline.

“This program is a lifeline. Abdulrahman Bashir Haske is showing us that true leadership is not about waiting for government alone—it is about stepping forward to support the people when they need it most. Today, our youths can look to the farm and see hope again,” he said.

The initiative, with a deliberate focus on women and youths, seeks to bridge historical gaps in agricultural investment.

APC Women Youth Leader, Hon. Mrs. Gloria Maxartel, described the project as groundbreaking.

“When women and young people farm, families thrive. With the support from Alhaji Abdulrahman Bashir Haske, we are not only cultivating food, we are cultivating independence and dignity. This is how communities rise,” she noted.

Beyond distributing inputs, the program will provide training in irrigation, pest control, and agribusiness to help beneficiaries maximize yield and profit.

Hon. Ahmadu Bingel, APC Chairman of Yola South, emphasized its long-term outlook: “Inputs are important, but skills are even more important. By sponsoring both, Haske is ensuring that our farmers are prepared for the future. This is not just charity—it is strategy,” he said.

Beneficiaries across the state echoed similar sentiments. A young rice farmer from Mayo-Belwa said he could now expand his farm and employ others, while in Michika, a widow described the seedlings she received as “God’s answer to my prayers.”

From Gombi, another youth summed it up: “This support is more than fertilizer—it is fertilizer for our dreams.”

As the program rolled out across Yola North, Fufore, Shelleng, Demsa, and other LGAs, communities began preparing their farms with renewed energy.

Closing the event, Alhaji Abubakar Abubakar Jambarin Saulan Yola said Haske had set a standard for others to follow.

“This is leadership by example. If more of us follow this path, Adamawa will not only feed itself but feed Nigeria.”

For many in Adamawa, the initiative is more than a political gesture. To them, it is a movement—anchored by Haske’s vision of food security, youth empowerment, and a stronger, self-reliant state.