Harrysong thrills at Delta Peace Concert, praises governor for driving unity

The atmosphere in Asaba on Friday, August 30, was nothing short of historic as the Delta Peace Concert gathered thousands under one roof for a night of music, laughter, and hope. Far beyond entertainment, the concert was a carefully woven cultural intervention aimed at strengthening peace across Delta State.

The concert came at a delicate moment when some communities in the State were grappling with pockets of tension and conflicts. Against that backdrop, the night became a symbol of reconciliation, with young and old, rivals and allies, standing side by side to celebrate peace.

Convened by celebrated singer Harrysong, who also serves as Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the show was deliberately designed as a peace tool. It demonstrated how music and comedy could achieve what guns and politics often cannot — healing divides and uniting communities.

Harrysong, emotional as he addressed the crowd, described the event as a turning point for Delta. “This is not just about entertainment; this is a peace mission,” he said. “We are showing the world that Delta can come together as one. I thank His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for believing in this vision and making it possible.”

The governor, represented by top aides, emphasized that peace remains the cornerstone of his administration. He noted that without harmony, development and security cannot thrive. His remarks drew thunderous applause, particularly from representatives of communities that have been affected by disputes.

The concert drew strong institutional support, with Tantita Security Services and the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) prominently represented. Their presence sent a clear signal that peace in Delta is not just a political slogan but a shared priority for all stakeholders.

For hours, the stage became a pulpit of peace as artists and comedians used their craft to preach tolerance and unity. The lyrics of songs, the punchlines of jokes, and the rhythm of dances all carried one central message: war divides, but peace unites.

The audience, cutting across ethnic and social lines, responded with unrestrained joy. Old wounds seemed to fade as strangers hugged, rival groups laughed together, and entire families danced in harmony. The night became living proof that culture is the strongest bridge to reconciliation.

Observers noted that the Delta Peace Concert was deliberately woven into the broader peace agenda of the state government. By merging entertainment with social cohesion, it created a platform where dialogue, laughter, and healing could coexist naturally.

Harrysong, reflecting on his dual role as an entertainer and aide to the governor, pledged to continue using music as a peace weapon. “This is the beginning of a cultural movement,” he said. “We will keep using entertainment to silence conflict and amplify harmony.”

The night also highlighted the critical role of creative industries in governance. By engaging musicians, comedians, and influencers, the concert transformed what could have been a tense season into a carnival of unity. It showed that peacebuilding does not always require boardrooms — sometimes, it just needs a stage.

As the lights dimmed and the crowd dispersed, the impact of the concert lingered. Communities that had once viewed each other with suspicion now left with a common testimony: that Delta can be peaceful if everyone commits to the journey.