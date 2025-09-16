Harmonised identity system will strengthen governance, unlock opportunities—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says a harmonised national identity system will contribute enormously to the nation’s security and socio-economic development.

Tinubu said National Identity Number (NIN) had become a critical tool in promoting good governance, security and access to opportunities for Nigerians.

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday at the 7th `National Day of Identity Day’ commemorated by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Abuja.

The theme of this year’s edition is: `Public Key Infrastructure (PKI): Backbone to Digital Public Infrastructure’.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr George Akume, said NIN had proven to be a key that unlocks opportunities, strengthens governance, and builds trust.

“The benefits of a secure and trusted identity system are immense. For our economy, it means greater inclusion, better planning, and stronger financial systems.

“For security, it means accurate identification, reduced criminal exploitation, and more effective protection of our people.

“For governance, it means precision in policy implementation, accountability in service delivery, and confidence in government. For the citizen, it means empowerment, visibility, and access to opportunities,” he said.

Tinubu said without PKI, digital platforms would be insecure.

“Today, the NIN enables students to access educational loans through NELFUND, supports business registration at the Corporate Affairs Commission, and strengthens the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“It underpins accurate data collection by the National Population Commission, enhances the efficiency of our tax system through the Federal Inland Revenue Service, and safeguards the integrity of our elections through the Independent National Electoral Commission.

` It streamlines admission processes with JAMB and secures the mobilization and deployment of corps members through the National Youth Service Corps,’’ he said.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said identity management was critical in delivering on public accountability, adding that to achieve a success system required focus and dedication.

“It demands procurement transparency, continuous penetration testing, third party conformity assessments and clear market rules for Certificate Authorities and Registration Authorities.

“It also requires continuous diplomacy: mutual recognition agreements with other jurisdictions, participation in regional PKI fora and alignment with international standards bodies so that our signatures and certificates are accepted,” he said.

The Director-General, NIMC, Bisoye Coker-Odusote, said NIN supported by PKI, was a gateway to opportunities, security and dignity for every Nigerian.

“The NIMC’s work demonstrates that a secure, verified identity is the backbone of a digital public infrastructure,” she said.

The Director-General said there was need to strengthen collaborations, expand technological solutions, and continue leveraging the NIN and PKI to ensure that no Nigerian was left behind.

“Through continued partnerships with government agencies, the private sector, and our regional neighbors we will keep setting the pace for Africa,’’ she said.