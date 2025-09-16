Home » News » Harmonised identity system will strengthen governance, unlock opportunities—Tinubu
September 16, 2025

Harmonised identity system will strengthen governance, unlock opportunities—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says a harmonised national identity system will contribute enormously to the nation’s security and socio-economic development.

Tinubu said National Identity Number (NIN) had become a critical tool in promoting good governance, security and access to opportunities for Nigerians.

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday at the 7th `National Day of Identity Day’ commemorated by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Abuja.

The theme of this year’s edition is: `Public Key Infrastructure (PKI): Backbone to Digital Public Infrastructure’.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr George Akume, said NIN had proven to be a key that unlocks opportunities, strengthens governance, and builds trust.

“The benefits of a secure and trusted identity system are immense. For our economy, it means greater inclusion, better planning, and stronger financial systems.

“For security, it means accurate identification, reduced criminal exploitation,  and more effective  protection  of  our  people.

“For  governance,  it  means  precision  in  policy implementation,  accountability  in  service  delivery, and confidence  in  government. For the citizen, it means empowerment, visibility, and access to opportunities,” he said.

Tinubu said without PKI, digital platforms would be insecure.

“Today, the NIN enables students  to  access  educational  loans  through  NELFUND,  supports  business registration  at  the  Corporate  Affairs  Commission,  and  strengthens  the operations  of  the  Nigeria  Immigration  Service.

“It underpins  accurate  data collection by the National Population Commission, enhances the efficiency of our tax  system  through  the  Federal  Inland  Revenue  Service,  and  safeguards  the integrity  of  our  elections  through  the  Independent  National  Electoral Commission.

` It streamlines admission processes with JAMB and secures the mobilization and deployment of corps members through the National Youth Service Corps,’’ he said.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said identity management was critical in delivering on public accountability, adding that to achieve a success system required focus and dedication.

“It demands procurement transparency, continuous penetration testing, third party conformity assessments and clear market rules for Certificate Authorities and Registration Authorities.

“It also requires continuous diplomacy: mutual recognition agreements with other jurisdictions, participation in regional PKI fora and alignment with international standards bodies so that our signatures and certificates are accepted,” he said.

The Director-General, NIMC, Bisoye Coker-Odusote, said NIN supported by PKI, was a gateway to opportunities, security and dignity for every Nigerian.

“The NIMC’s work demonstrates that a secure, verified identity is the backbone of a digital public infrastructure,” she said.

The Director-General said there was need to strengthen collaborations, expand technological solutions, and continue leveraging the NIN and PKI to ensure that no Nigerian was left behind.

“Through continued partnerships with government agencies, the private sector, and our regional neighbors we will keep setting the pace for Africa,’’ she said.

