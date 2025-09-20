Richard Akinnola

By Ishola Balogun

Richard Akinnola, a journalist, activist, and author, recently marked his 67th birthday. The celebration, though with less pomp and pageantry, was imbued with more reflection on Nigeria’s unity. Akinnola, a detribalised Nigerian of Yoruba extraction, has many Igbo friends. His intervention during the #EndSARS imbroglio not only helped save lives and reduce property destruction, it underscored his positive disposition toward sustaining peace and a united Nigeria. The event, held at the Airport Hotel in Ikeja, featured less dancing and more intellectual discourse on unity between the Igbos and Yorubas, aptly themed “Handshake Across the Niger: The Yoruba–Igbo Detente.”

As he is wont to, after the ugly events of October 2020, he marks his birthday with a national discourse. This year’s event, however, was designed to address the growing tribal tensions between the Igbos and Yorubas in Lagos, drawing inspiration from the post-2023 general election and the tensions ahead of the 2027 election. On the sideline, Richard Akinnola spoke exclusively to Vanguard.

How do you feel at 67?

Sixty-seven is just a number—I feel 45. I’m still as strong as I was some 30 years ago. I thank God for good health because I’ve never spent a night in the hospital, except when I was born. It’s been 67 years now, and I’m grateful for His grace. It’s a special grace, not of my own making, and I don’t take it for granted.

What are the thorns along your path to this height?

I’m a very straightforward person. I don’t live a duplicitous life or take double positions. I don’t sit on the fence, even when my stance is unpopular. I take positions based on conviction and stand by them. You can’t keep looking over your shoulder. So, if I take an unpopular position, I don’t worry—as long as it’s rooted in conviction. I’m a free person. I relate with people, young or old, regardless of age. I have a free and open-minded spirit.

As a journalist and activist, what is the Nigeria of your dream?

Honestly, I’m not sure if the Nigeria of my dreams can still be achieved at this point. I’m approaching 70, and that’s why we’re having this conversation today. The younger generation—Gen Z—is more focused on social media, often driven by inaccurate narratives. They don’t understand where we’re coming from. Many of them don’t know our history, and that’s why I consider myself a historian and a student of history. I know our roots.

In the 1960s, I witnessed Operation Wetie, the civil war, and the battles with the military. I was part of those struggles. Gen Z doesn’t know what we’ve been through. We can’t allow things to deteriorate to that level again. Many people pushing divisive ethnic rhetoric didn’t witness what we experienced. That’s why I try, especially on my Facebook platform, to educate as much as possible. Education is key. If you don’t know where you’re coming from, and you don’t know where you’re going, you won’t know how best to tackle issues.

How do you see the present government? Do you think it’s on the right track?

Well, I wouldn’t know for sure. I think it’s too early to tell. It’s just two years in, and like a plane taking off, things are turbulent until it reaches a comfortable altitude. Let’s see what happens between now and 2027. I’m an optimist. I foresee the economy stabilizing over time, even though there’s a lot of waste and profligacy. But I’m looking beyond all that and staying positive—we may yet see light at the end of the tunnel.

What’s your advice for the youth?

The youth must learn from the past. Take South Africa, for example—some young people involved in Operation Dudula, a movement aimed at expelling black Africans, didn’t understand the history of their country. It’s widely seen as a xenophobic, fascist organization, known for violently targeting both legal and illegal migrants. But those leading the movement didn’t realize that the people they’re trying to chase away were once freedom fighters. Their ancestors fought for their liberation.

Similarly, we need to educate Gen Z about our history. If they understand where we’re coming from, they’ll be able to moderate some of their views. History is crucial—it doesn’t have to be taught in schools to be learned. History itself is a school, deeply tied to the present. We must keep referencing the past. That’s why history and education are essential, especially for Gen Z.

Vanguard News