Hadiza, great addition to Sakata’s projects in West Africa – Celada

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Director, Sakata Seeds Nigeria-West Africa, Vicente Celada, yesterday, described the joining of Dr Hadiza Yaro, as the new Sales Manager for Nigeria and Anglo-West Africa.

In a statement signed by Celada, in her new role as the Sales Manager for Nigeria and Anglo-West Africa, Dr Yaro will be servicing existing customers in the English-speaking countries of West Africa, including Togo and Benin Republic.

She will also partner with new clients and expand the company’s network across the continent.

He said: “I am absolutely certain Hadiza will be a great addition to Sakata’s projects in West Africa.”

Yaro who was the former Nigeria Country Manager of East-West Seed for over the last decade has been a thought leader, practitioner, and policy expert in agribusiness, helping East-West Seed expand its presence widely across Nigeria.

She has also been a staunch advocate for smallholder farmers in Northern Nigeria, presenting several papers on the impact of smallholder farmers on the country’s food security and self-sufficiency.

During this period, she organized several agribusiness fairs and expos that highlighted the impact of seed quality on harvests, resulting in bumper harvests of locally farmed produce that garnered media attention.

She also worked closely with several governors and state ministries of agriculture on ways to empower smallholder farmers and boost the agricultural produce of local farmers.

This Zuru-born Agronomist and agribusiness expert from Kebbi State will be expected to perform the same magic at Sakata Seeds.

She (Yaro) holds a PhD in Agronomy and studied Marketing and Food Security in diverse countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Sakata Seed is an International global company that breeds, produces, and sells high-quality flower and vegetable seeds, along with gardening materials and agricultural products.

With a focus on research and development, Sakata offers a wide range of horticultural varieties and has an extensive global network of offices and research stations.

The company also engages in related activities, such as landscaping and greenhouse construction, and serves both wholesale and retail markets.