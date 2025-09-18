Haaland sets new record as fastest player to reach 50 UCL goals

Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland has written his name into the history books once again, becoming the fastest player ever to score 50 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

The Norwegian forward reached the milestone on Thursday night after opening the scoring in City’s clash against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland achieved the feat in just 49 appearances, smashing the previous record held by Dutch legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who needed 62 games to hit the same mark.

At 26 years and 22 days old, Haaland is also the second-youngest player to reach the half-century milestone, behind Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappé, who did so at 25 years and 356 days.

The goal puts Haaland level with Arsenal and France great Thierry Henry in ninth place on the all-time Champions League scorers list, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most prolific goal scorers in modern football.

Vanguard News