Gymnastics Crisis: COSGON raises alarm over tenure elongation

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The President of the Coalition of Supporters Group of Nigeria, COSGON, Prof. Kunle Awosika, has called for urgent government intervention over what he described as “systematic decay” in the Nigerian Federation of Gymnastics, NFG, also known as the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria.

In an open letter, Awosika alleged that the Federation is enmeshed in a leadership crisis. He warned that the sport was “on the brink of collapse” under the current administration.

“We are no longer dealing with just poor leadership. This is now about the death of a sport that once held promise for Nigeria’s Olympic ambitions,” Awosika said.

According to him,

“Grassroots development has been abandoned, and Nigeria’s presence on the international gymnastics stage is almost nonexistent,” he stated.

Despite gymnastics’ prestige at the Olympics, Nigeria’s performance has stagnated, trailing behind smaller African nations.

Awosika therefore urged the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, to investigate the Federation’s activities.

He also called on the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique, FIG, to dispatch an independent fact-finding mission to Nigeria, warning that COSGON might mobilise civil society, athletes and the wider sporting community for nationwide advocacy and possible legal action if no step is taken.