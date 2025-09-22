Gunmen kidnap Gov Sule’s aide in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Dr. Muhammed Osolafia, the Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Services to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Tudun Amba in Lafia, when the assailants, who arrived shooting sporadically into the air, whisked him away just as he was about to enter his residence.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Affairs, Mr. Peter Ahemba, confirmed the development to journalists in Lafia on Sunday, describing it as “sad and unfortunate.”

Kidnapping has been on the rise in Lafia and other parts of the state despite several police operations and arrests of suspects in recent times.

Governor Sule had recently cautioned top government functionaries against using their influence to secure the release of suspected kidnappers in security custody.

Security experts attribute the growing wave of abductions to the influx of displaced persons from bandit-ravaged states into Nasarawa, as well as the ongoing military offensive in neighbouring Benue State, which has forced some criminal elements to relocate into Nasarawa.

The rising insecurity has left many businesses struggling, with residents in several communities reportedly shutting down activities and retiring indoors as early as 8:00 p.m. for fear of abduction.