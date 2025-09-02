Gulf of Guinea: Shettima reaffirms Tinubu’s commitment to security

President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to the peace, security, and stability of the Gulf of Guinea, particularly the ongoing reforms within the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

Shettima gave the assurance on Tuesday when he received the Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Jose Abeso, and his team on a courtesy visit to the President in Abuja.

He particularly noted Nigeria’s commitment to regional cooperation and to the African Union’s 2050 Integrated Maritime Strategy.

“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I reaffirm Nigeria’s strong commitment to the objectives of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

“Nobody can undermine the role of the commission in fostering cooperation, peace, and sustainable development in the Gulf of Guinea.

“As Africa’s most populous nation and unarguably the largest economy, we have interests to protect, promote, project, and preserve in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Be reassured that some of the issues you have raised, the president will give them the desired attention. We want the Gulf of Guinea to function effectively,” he said.

The vice-president commended the management of the GGC, assuring it of Nigeria’s “unalloyed commitment to the ideals and objectives of the commission.”

Earlier, Abeso solicited Nigeria’s support for the commission’s reform programmes aimed at expanding its membership to include all the 19 coastal states of the Gulf of Guinea and improving peace and security in the region.

He also spoke about the need for stakeholders in the region to jointly engage insurance companies in reviewing the high premiums paid for the movement of goods in the Gulf of Guinea.

He commended Nigeria’s leading role in establishing the Combined Maritime Taskforce in the region.

Abeso, therefore, sought President Tinubu’s support in rallying other political leaders in the region to operationalise the force.

