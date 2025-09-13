Guirassy scores again as Dortmund beat 10-man Heidenheim

Dortmund’s Guinean forward #09 Serhou Guirassy (C) celebrates with Dortmund’s German forward #14 Maximilian Beier (L) after scoring the 0-1 goal past Heidenheim’s German goalkeeper #41 Diant Ramaj during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Heidenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Heidenheim, southwestern Germany, on September 13, 2025. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Serhou Guirassy scored for the eighth straight league match and Maximilian Beier added another as Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 at 10-man Heidenheim on Saturday.

Heidenheim’s Budu Zivzivadze saw straight red 21 minutes in when he hit Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha with a studs-up challenge just below the knee.

An acrobatic save from Heidenheim goalie Diant Ramaj, on loan from Dortmund, denied Guirassy from the ensuing free-kick.

The Guinean did not take long to get on the scoreboard however, heading in a pinpoint Julian Ryerson cross with 33 minutes played.

In the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time, Karim Adeyemi danced through the Heidenheim defence before squaring to Beier who tapped Dortmund two in front.

Guirassy, 29, has only failed to score in two of his past 15 matches for Dortmund in all competitions, racking up 18 goals in the process.

Champions League finalists in 2024, Dortmund kick off their European season away at Juventus on Tuesday.

AFP