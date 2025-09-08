Groups move to amplify youth voices in Nigeria’s democracy

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

With Nigeria’s democracy facing mounting challenges, youth organisations are stepping up efforts to ensure that young people are no longer sidelined in governance.

In a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Commissions of GENDA Foundation, Ms. Ngozi Ibeh, on Wednesday, the Foundation announced a new partnership with the City Boy Movement aimed at amplifying youth voices and building stronger platforms for participation.

The Founder and President of GENDA Foundation, Mr. David Nwokorie, described Nigeria as being at a pivotal moment, stressing the urgent need to sensitise young people and encourage their involvement in shaping policies.

He reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to youth advocacy and development both within Nigeria and across the West African sub-region.

On his part, the Director General of the City Boy Movement, Mr. Oluwatosin Francis Shoga, commended the youth-focused policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pointing to the reduction in exchange rates and other initiatives as signs of commitment.

He pledged his organisation’s full support for the upcoming policy dialogue and called for deeper collaboration on projects that give young people a stronger voice.

Also present at the meeting were Mr. Abayomi Favor, National Coordinator of the Movement, alongside members of the Executive Council.

The organisers said the Roundtable Policy Dialogue, scheduled for Thursday, October 31, 2025, in Abuja, will examine barriers limiting youth inclusion in politics and governance, explore pathways for reform, and seek to co-create a Youth Action Framework that moves young people from observers to active stakeholders in Nigeria’s democracy.

The event is convened by the GENDA Foundation in partnership with the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre and Solution Media, with Mr. Seyi Tinubu, Grand Patron of the City Boy Movement, serving as host patron.