Group urges probe after reports of worker dismissals at refinery

A civil society organisation, Save the Republic, has called for an independent investigation after reports that a number of workers at the Dangote refinery were dismissed.

In a statement, the group’s convener, Deji Adeyanju, Esq., said the situation raises questions about labour rights and employment practices in the country. He urged relevant authorities to clarify the facts and ensure that workers’ rights are protected under the law.

Adeyanju reminded that the right to freely associate and join trade unions is provided for in the Nigerian Constitution and the Trade Unions Act. “The right to organise is a constitutional guarantee under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended,” he said, adding that workers should be able to exercise that right without fear of dismissal or intimidation.

The group also called for transparency and accountability given the scale of the project, and asked government agencies to review the circumstances surrounding the reported dismissals. Save the Republic said its intervention aims to promote dialogue and a fair resolution, not to target any individual or company.

“We call on all parties to return to the negotiating table and for affected workers to be treated fairly while ensuring the refinery continues to operate,” the statement added.

The group recommended that authorities consider reinstatement where appropriate and stressed that constructive dialogue is the best path forward. It also commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Ministry of Labour and Employment for efforts to resolve the matter.