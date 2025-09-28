Group urges Nigerians to support Tinubu ahead of 2027 election

By Nnasom David

Benin City—The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group for Grassroot Mobilization for 2027 Reelection (PBAT 4+4 Grassroot Mobilization), Edo State Chapter, has commended the president’s commitment to effective governance and urged Nigerians to rally behind his administration.

The group praised Tinubu’s economic reforms, highlighting gains in GDP growth, foreign reserves, and infrastructure development. Speaking at the group’s inaugural meeting in Benin City on Saturday, the Edo State Coordinator, Abel Emokpae, said the president is working hard to deliver more and deserves the people’s support to achieve landmark dividends of democracy.

According to Emokpae, most of the administration’s achievements prove that given more time, Tinubu will engage in more people-oriented initiatives capable of providing relief to families. He stressed the need for Nigerian youths, especially in Edo State, to support the group, noting that their involvement could motivate the government to develop youth-focused programs.

While acknowledging the rising cost of living and economic challenges, Emokpae expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to turn things around. He cautioned against efforts to undermine the president’s reelection bid, urging critics to instead contribute supportive blueprints that would place the country on the right path.

The group pledged to secure broad-based support for Tinubu across Edo’s local government councils, while also recognizing ongoing challenges such as insecurity. Emokpae emphasized the importance of collective action to complement the federal government’s security efforts.

“This can lay a foundation for a brighter future for the youth, knowing that President Tinubu is not the kind of father who forgets the serious ambitions of his children,” he said. He disclosed that the group’s leaders will soon visit other states to strengthen grassroots mobilization ahead of 2027, with plans to recruit volunteers across the country.

The group concluded by charging Nigerians to rally behind Tinubu’s administration, stressing that continuity is essential for sustaining progress.