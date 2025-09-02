Group urges ex-minister Abubakar Aliyu to join 2027 Yobe governorship race

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Jarma Solidarity Forum, a political advocacy group, has called on former Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, to contest the 2027 governorship election in Yobe State.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Forum’s Coordinator, Joe Mutah, said Yobe has witnessed progress under successive administrations and stressed that the state now requires leadership to consolidate these gains.

According to the group, Aliyu’s experience in public service, including his tenure as Minister of Power and Minister of State for Works and Housing, qualifies him to contribute to the state’s development.

The Forum cited his role in facilitating federal projects in Yobe such as the upgrade of the Potiskum Power Substation, road projects in Damaturu, bridges in Nguru and Tandari, facilities at Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, and the provision of solar-powered boreholes and streetlights in some rural communities.

It also recalled that Aliyu served as Yobe’s Deputy Governor for 10 years, during which he was involved in oversight of health, commerce, and rural development.

Aliyu holds a degree in Civil and Water Resources Engineering from the University of Maiduguri, is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), and a member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

The Forum urged him to make himself available for the 2027 governorship race.