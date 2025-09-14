Group to Tinubu: Take action against terror sponsors in Zamfara

Dr Yazidi

By Henry Obetta

A group known as Concerned Citizens of Zamfara State, in Monday, commended President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s commitment to combating banditry and kidnapping in Northern Nigeria.

The group, in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr Yazidu Muhammad Namoriki, highlighted the president’s efforts to restore peace and security in the region, acknowledging these initiatives as commendable and deserving of national support.

This as the group urged the Federal Government to take immediate action against the sponsors of insecurity in the region, citing allegations of activities detrimental to national security and purportedly fuelling banditry in Northern Nigeria.

The call follows concerns about actions and reported support for bandits and involvement in violent conflicts like the incident in Tafawa Balewa leading to loss of life.

It stressed the need for an impartial investigation into these allegations and for the government to take decisive legal steps if evidence of wrongdoing is found, aiming to reinforce the fight against insecurity and hold public officials accountable.

Namoriki emphasised the group’s commitment to seeing justice and effective leadership in addressing banditry affecting Zamfara and broader Northern Nigeria.

He said: “We, therefore, call on the Presidency and relevant security agencies to launch an immediate, impartial investigation into these concerns and make the findings public to restore confidence in national security institutions.

“Take decisive steps, in line with the law, should credible evidence of misconduct be established. No public servant should be above accountability, especially when the safety of millions is at stake. Addressing these concerns swiftly will reinforce the government’s determination to end the cycle of violence in the North and protect all Nigerians.”