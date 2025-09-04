Group to petition UN over JAMB’s age requirement for admission

By Adesina Wahab

The Movement Against JAMB Injustice, led by Aikpokpo, has threatened to petition the United Nations Child Rights Committee over the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) age discrimination policy. The group alleges that JAMB’s policy of setting a cutoff mark of 320 for students below 16 years old by September 30th is arbitrary, unfair, and breaches children’s rights to education.

“We are shocked and disappointed that despite a court ruling against age discrimination, Prof Ishaq Oloyede and the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, are still enforcing this policy,” Aikpokpo said. “This policy is not only unfair but also discriminatory, and we will not stand idly by while our children’s rights are being trampled upon.”

The group cited the case of a child who scored 315 and is meant to study Architecture in a private university but was denied the opportunity to upload her results due to age. “Why should JAMB unilaterally choose a cutoff mark for students below 16 years old by September 30th and not December?” Aikpokpo asked.

Prof. Atiba Adeniran Samuel, a member of the Movement from Ekiti, noted that while the group is not against the policy of a 16-year admission age limit, it shouldn’t start at the intermediate level. “We expect enforcement at the entry level,” he said. “A child of 4 years who is prevented from being admitted into a primary school has no emotional attachment, unlike a teenager who has passed all prerequisite examinations to be admitted into higher institutions.”

The group is urging the government to review the age limit for JAMB admission and allow children who will be 16 years old before the end of the 2025/2026 academic session to seek admission into any institution in Nigeria. They also want JAMB and the Ministry of Education to consider extending the date to December for the sake of equity and fairness.

“We appeal to our dear President and the mother of these children, Her Excellency Remi Tinubu, to urgently intervene as many schools are closing up on admission for the 2025/2026 academic session,” the group said.

The Movement Against JAMB Injustice has given JAMB and the Ministry of Education an ultimatum to review their policy, failing which they will proceed with their petition to the United Nations Child Rights Committee.