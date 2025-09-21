Group to EFCC: Prosecute Abuja realtor for Naira abuse or lose credibility

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Initiative Against Human Rights Abuse and Torture (INAHURAT) has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) one month to act on a petition against an Abuja-based realtor accused of abusing the Nigerian currency, warning that failure to prosecute would undermine the agency’s credibility.

In a reminder letter dated 18th September 2025, signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Gerald O. Katchy, and addressed to the EFCC Chairman, the group said it had earlier petitioned the commission on 21st July 2025, alleging ‘repeated and intentional abuse’ of the naira.

“We are disappointed that, despite the availability of obvious evidence, no visible action has been taken by the EFCC nearly two months after the petition was submitted,” the group stated.

The petition alleged that the realtor was captured in multiple videos spraying and trampling on naira notes at social events in Edo and Anambra States, some of which were later posted on social media platforms.

“Her actions are a direct violation of Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, which expressly prohibits the abuse of the naira in any form, including spraying or stepping on it at parties,” the petition read.

INAHURAT warned that if the EFCC failed to investigate and charge the matter to court within one month, it would amount to selective justice. It added that the group would have no choice but to make the matter public and approach the courts for an order of mandamus to compel the commission to act.

“It is particularly disheartening that this individual appears to operate with impunity, often seen in public escorted by law enforcement officers who seemingly refuse to enforce the law,” the petition further stated.

The group stressed that Nigerians were keenly watching and waiting for the outcome of the matter, saying the EFCC’s integrity was on the line.

It would be recalled that the EFCC had earlier acknowledged receipt of the petition with reference number EFCC/PET/HQR/2932/2025.