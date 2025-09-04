Group reaffirms support for Uzodimma, opposes moves to challenge APC structure

Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

A socio-political group under the aegis of Greater Imo Initiative has pledged its support for Governor Hope Uzodimma, vowing to resist any attempt to wrest control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure in the state from him.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri on Thursday, the group’s coordinator, Hon. Ethelbert Nnanna, said Governor Uzodimma has earned the confidence of party stakeholders through his leadership and performance.

He noted that ahead of the 2027 elections, there were concerns about attempts by some aspirants to challenge the existing party structure in the state. Nnanna stressed that such moves could destabilize the APC if not carefully managed.

“Imo APC is united under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma, and we will continue to stand firmly by him. Any attempt to cause division in the party will be resisted,” Nnanna stated.

The group also urged residents of the state to continue to support ongoing efforts by the governor to consolidate peace, stability, and development in Imo.

“We believe that only a united party can deliver good governance. The people of Imo should continue to support Governor Uzodimma as he works to entrench progress in the state,” the group concluded.