Group hails NUPRC, Komolafe for boosting investors’ confidence in oil sector

The Energy Governance Alliance (EGA), a coalition advocating transparency and reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and its Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for restoring investors’ confidence in the country’s petroleum sector.

EGA described the development as one of the early fruits of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Executive Director, Dr. Kelvin Sotonye William, the group stated that, under the present leadership at NUPRC and the current administration, the environment for international investors in the oil and gas sector had become “increasingly hostile.”

According to William, “Under previous regimes, the perception was that Nigeria’s upstream environment had become too unstable to guarantee the kind of long-term commitments that global energy investors demand. This was why many IOCs either left or significantly reduced their exposure.”

EGA noted that regulatory bottlenecks, policy inconsistency, and frequent disputes with host communities had forced several International Oil Companies (IOCs) to scale back or divest, resulting in a sharp decline in investor confidence.

The group said the decisive implementation of the PIA under Tinubu’s administration has changed the narrative, while Komolafe’s stewardship at NUPRC has provided the “much-needed regulatory clarity, predictability, and investor assurance.”

It pointed to recent developments such as the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and TotalEnergies, as well as renewed IOC participation in bid rounds, as “clear indicators that investor confidence has been restored.”

“These milestones reflect a new reality: IOCs are now returning to Nigeria. Far from being a country in retreat, Nigeria under the present dispensation has become an investment hub once again,” the statement read.

EGA also cited the recent visit of Barclays Bank Plc executives to NUPRC headquarters in Abuja as evidence of growing global financial interest in Nigeria’s petroleum sector. “The presence of Barclays Bank executives at the Commission is symbolic. It signals not only renewed confidence in Nigeria’s petroleum reforms but also a willingness by international financiers to backstop investments in the sector,” the group added.

The coalition stressed that Barclays’ interest is part of a broader trend of international actors recognising the structural reforms taking shape in Nigeria. “With clear regulatory direction, renewed investor confidence, and international financiers like Barclays willing to invest, Nigerians can now see the tangible benefits of reforms taking root,” EGA stated.

EGA reaffirmed its support for the NUPRC and the Tinubu administration, stating that the recent milestones have proven that consistent reforms can transform the oil and gas industry and reposition Nigeria as a global investment destination.

Vanguard News