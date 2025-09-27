Group faults PENGASSAN’s claims against Dangote Refinery

Dangote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks loading Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery gantry, during a press conference to mark the first anniversary of petrol rollout and the official presentation of CNG-powered trucks for fuel distribution at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Lekki, Lagos, on Monday, 15 September 2025.

The Fair Employment Rights Activists (FERA) has disagreed with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over its claims against the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

PENGASSAN had alleged that the refinery terminated the jobs of more than 800 Nigerian workers and replaced them with 2,000 undocumented expatriates.

But in a statement on Saturday, FERA president, Comrade Ebikeme Adigio, said an independent investigation carried out by the group did not support the union’s allegations.

“Our fact-finding mission revealed that expatriates at Dangote Refinery are fully documented, properly accredited and engaged for specialised roles,” Adigio said.

“There is no single proof that Nigerian workers were unlawfully replaced. On the contrary, the refinery has directly and indirectly created over one million jobs in less than a year.”

FERA maintained that the refinery has demonstrated its contribution to employment generation and economic growth. Adigio cited the rollout of 8,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, which he said created about 16,000 jobs in a single day, as one example of its wider impact.

“The Dangote Refinery should be celebrated, not vilified. It is helping to ensure Nigeria is no longer held hostage by subsidy pressures and creating jobs at a scale the country has never witnessed,” he stated.

The group also reacted to PENGASSAN’s reported threat to halt gas and crude supply to the refinery. FERA described such a move as potentially harmful to the economy and urged restraint in resolving disputes.

“It is important that unions, government and stakeholders protect critical national investments. Threatening to disrupt operations at the refinery could have negative consequences for the economy,” Adigio said.

According to the group, the focus should be on collaboration and dialogue rather than confrontation.

“What Nigerians need is a refinery system that works, provides jobs, and supports sustainable development. That should be the common goal for both unions and investors,” the FERA president added.

The group further called on regulators to ensure transparency and fairness in addressing concerns raised by labour unions and industry operators.

“The truth is simple: the refinery is creating opportunities, and these efforts must be supported. If there are grievances, they should be resolved through constructive engagement,” Adigio said.

FERA concluded by urging all parties to prioritise the welfare of Nigerian workers and the broader economy in ongoing discussions about the refinery’s operations.

Vanguard News