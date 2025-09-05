Group applauds security gains in Southern Kaduna, commends Senator Katung’s role

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — A socio-political group, Pathfinders Express Support for Senator Katung, has commended the progress made in addressing insecurity in Southern Kaduna, crediting the achievements to stronger collaboration between the Federal Government, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Kaduna State Government, and Senator Sunday Marshall Katung.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, the Convener of the group, Habila Isah Kayit, noted that the region had long endured devastating insecurity that stifled growth and disrupted daily life. He said recent coordinated interventions by the military high command, supported by the state government and effective legislative advocacy, have restored relative calm and renewed hope.

Kayit described Senator Katung as a “bridge-builder and strategic leader” who has consistently championed stronger security measures at the national level while maintaining close engagement with local communities.

“Security is the foundation of every meaningful development. For years, Southern Kaduna suffered unimaginable losses, but today we are witnessing real progress because of the synergy between the Chief of Defence Staff, Governor Uba Sani, and our Senator, Sunday Marshall Katung,” Kayit said.

The group emphasized that the improved security situation has revived economic activities, boosted residents’ confidence, and increased federal presence in the area. They noted that Senator Katung’s ability to harmonize federal and state efforts reflects his commitment to placing the people’s interests above partisan politics.

Kayit further urged for continuity in leadership to sustain the progress.

“It is unreasonable to change your best player in the middle of a crucial match when he is delivering results. What we need now is to rally behind Senator Katung so that the current momentum in tackling insecurity and driving development is not lost,” he said.

The Pathfinders pledged to continue mobilizing citizens in support of visionary leaders who demonstrate courage and capacity to address critical challenges. They maintained that Senator Katung’s leadership embodies a rebirth anchored on security, peace, and sustainable development.

They also called on the people of Southern Kaduna to remain united behind their senator, stressing that only through collective effort can the region consolidate peace and fully enjoy the dividends of democracy.