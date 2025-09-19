Governor Oborevwori’s silence on the Ayakoromo Bridge

Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

By Enewaridideke Ekanpou

The Ayakoromo bridge in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State is one major project that exemplifies Governor Oborevwori’s vision centred on the infrastructural development of Delta State. The bridge project is being handled by Setraco. Since the handling of the bridge construction by Setraco, somes masters of propaganda have constantly filled the media space with wrong narratives and notions, unhealthily promoted whenever one is on a journey to awaken the world to the infrastructural and educational commitment of the governor of Delta State. At such time the master propagandists apparently make you look like an idiot who markets the infrastructural and educational achievements of a governor who has deliberately abandoned the major project in your own community.

The target of these masters of propaganda is to create confusion and problem for political appointees from the area who don’t see the need to respond to their propagandist dance at a given time. To reply such propagandists is to dignify them and to abstain from responding to them as a principle is to create the impression that the governor is not working, which may portray political appointees as persons who cannot defend the governor and kill propaganda deliberately activated to reduce the governor to the state of a non-performer. Verbal Reduction of Governor Oborevwori to a non-performer is contrary to the predominant opinion that Governor Oborevwori is committed to the infrastructural and educational advancement of Delta State.

Work on the Ayakoromo bridge is very much in progress. Some ghost commentators on social media drum up the propaganda that the bridge has been abandoned occasioned by systematic fund-starvation. Others equally maintain that the bridge would be deployed as a political strategy to gather votes in 2027 when the governor solicits re-election on the promise to complete the bridge project after being massively voted for. Despite all these wrong signals beamed out to the public on Ayakoromo bridge which demand counter-propaganda, silence strangely pervades everywhere. From either Governor Oborevwori or political appointees no corresponding defensive reaction has come because there is an underlying principle seen as the most appropriate counter-move to the masters of propaganda.

That silence is the best answer to a fool is a universal acknowledgement. On a closer look silence is not only the best answer to a fool but it is the antidote to non-performance because it creates room for verbal resources and energies to be saved or reserved towards deployment for accomplishment of meaningful jobs.

The short life-span of a lion originates from its endless roaring and energy-sapping engagements unlike the long life-span of tortoise known for calm approach to life focused on the brain without unnecessary physical exertions . The tortoise does not roar and stretch its muscles like lion, reserving its energies for only meaningful tasks.The best form of defence for propaganda-consolidated war is to put up a corresponding defence in pragmatic terms without words. Only such strategies intensify the stupidity and emptiness of propaganda masters who characteristically have short life-span in terms of the duration of their propaganda because propagandist dance loses its footing when truth eventually speaks.

Many false stories have been bandied and told on the social media to defame Governor Oborevwori on the Ayakoromo bridge. The lie-coated tellers of these propagandist tales who have not even gone to the site of the project to see how the contract is being executed with mathematical accuracy phase by phase.The governor and his political appointees from ward seven are too intelligent and busy to roar like lions and lose resources and energies required for engagement of meaningful tasks.

Governor Oborevwori, armed with the time-tested political philosophy of development named ‘Timibism’, believes in countering propagandists and image-destroyers with pragmatic execution of development projects in the state. Performance is Governor Oborevwori’s antidote to propaganda of distraction.

‘Timibism’ as a political philosophy of development was propounded by Timiebi Maika in 1955. For Timiebi Maika the best way to silence the propaganda of image-destroyers is tortoise-like retraction of one’s self, showing only the part of the personality meaningfully engaged in the task, without verbal exchange. Ever philosophically committed, ‘wordlessly silence your attackers with performance’ is Timiebi Maika’s refrain while she was alive. This time-tested philosophy of Timiebi Maika has become Governor Oborevwori’s antidote to propagandist arrows from any part of Delta State, particularly the poisoned verbal arrows stuck to the Ayakoromo bridge projects by enemies of progress.

Manifestation of regression in any form in the society must be consciously avoided because it engenders personality-displacement. It would be a reduction for lovers of the philosophy of ‘Timibism’ to embrace regression by constantly responding to every propaganda cooked on the Ayakoromo bridge to distract the governor of Delta State. Governor Oborevwori’s roots lie deeply in infrastructural and educational development of Delta State. The governor’s joy is guaranteed whenever roads and bridges are rapidly constructed; the governor’s joy is guaranteed whenever students smile home with bursary awards and scholarships offered by his visionary government. Nothing can cause deflection to Governor Oborevwori’s vision of infrastructural and educational development of Delta State, particularly when these radiant commitments are driven by Timiebi Maika’s philosophy of ‘Timibism’ in operation.This means the Ayakoromo bridge cannot be abandoned by Governor Oborevwori because it is one of his legacy projects. So any narrative garnished with Governor Oborevwori’s abandonment of the Ayakoromo bridge is a pathological exercise verbally engaged for a selfish purpose which necessitates immediate expulsion.

Propagandists must note that Governor Oborevwori will always maintain silence on the Ayakoromo bridge however the false narrative imaginatively created because the resultant silence is a meaningful one ideologically aligned with the philosophy of ‘Timibism’. Governor Oborevwori and the political appointees from ward seven are such strong believers of the ‘Timibism’ philosophy that they will continue to walk on the path of silence, only activating the machinery of performance as the antidote to propaganda of any type on the Ayakoromo bridge.

Dr. Ekanpou writes from Akparemogbene, Delta State