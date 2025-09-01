Governor Bago dissolves Niger cabinet; retains SSG, chief of staff, others

Gov. Bago

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The announcement was made on Monday at the opening of the council meeting held at the Government House chambers in Minna.

However, the governor retained key principal officers in his office, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff (CoS), Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS), and other senior aides.

He directed all commissioners to hand over to their respective permanent secretaries without delay.

Governor Bago commended the outgoing commissioners for their contributions to the development of the state and wished them success in their future endeavors.