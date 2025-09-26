Gov Zulum directs 27 LGA Chairmen to scale up immunisation campaign

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has directed chairmen of all the 27 Local Government Areas to scale up awareness campaign on Routine Immunisation (RI), In-Between Rounds and Integrated Measles campaign (IBRIMC).

He also requested the traditional rulers to continue to sensitize their subjects on the importance of immunisation particularly on polio and other preventable diseases.

The governor gave the directive on Thursday during a strategic meeting and update on Primary Healthcare activities with traditional rulers under the leadership of Shehu of Borno, Chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and development partners at the Government House, Maiduguri.

“I hereby direct all the local government chairmen to step up campaign on Routine Immunisation, In-Between Rounds and other campaigns, must be carried out across the state. Let me also emphasise that attending evening review meetings is compulsory for all LGA Chairmen,” Zulum stated.

Governor Zulum expressed commitment of his administration to partner with relevant stakeholders with a view to ensuring effective delivery of Routine Immunisation and other services to be rendered by the Primary Healthcare Centers across the state.

“We are aware that the tripartite agreement between Aliko Dangote Foundation, Bill and Melinda Foundation and the state has ended in December 2024. However, I want to assure you that Borno State government will ensure sustainability of all the activities to be carried out,” he assured.

“All our counterpart funding have been paid, we are up to date. I want to assure you that we will provide all the needed support and political will to ensure effective and efficient healthcare delivery system to the people.

The governor also assured that adequate security would be provided to ensure Immunisation coverage in hard-to-reach-areas”. Borno state government will provide adequate security in order for those in difficult-to-reach areas to have access to the Immunisation”.

On the provision of minimum standard package for effective healthcare delivery system, Governor Babagana Zulum remarked that the state has recorded milestone with the sponsorship of 1,400 indigent students to study nursing and midwifery, announcing that 500 would graduate by end of the year.

Executive Secretary State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Prof. Mohammed Arab Alhaji briefed the governor and the traditional rulers with regards to the ongoing Immunisation programme and the PHC Leadership Challenge Fund.

According to him, the objective of the initiative is to accelerate the Seattle Declaration made by Governors in 2019, a political commitment to improve PHC services by promoting accountability, drive measurable improvement in health performance and outcome.

Prof. Alhaji called for improved security especially in hard-to-reach-communities, intensify support of resolution of non-compliance of Polio and other Immunizations by traditional leaders, strengthen Evening Review Meetings by LGA Chairmen and to institute appropriate measures to stop misuse of Ready To Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).

“I want to appreciate His Excellency for the prompt payment of counterpart funds, provision of drugs and other consumables at the PHCs, absorption of 859 health workforce, infrastructure among others,” Arab said.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr Umar Usman Kadafur, who is also the Chairman State Taskforce on Immunisation and other Primary Healthcare activities; Shehu of Borno, Dr. Abubakar ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi; Shehu of Dikwa and Bama; Emirs of Biu, Askira Uba, Gwoza, Shani and Uba; Secretary to the State Government and Acting Chief of Staff.

Others include, Commissioners for Health, Local Government and Emirate Affairs, as well as Development Partners.